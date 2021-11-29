Miranda Lambert's alleged "bossy behavior" towards her husband Brendan McLoughlin has become a driving force between them and will soon result in separation.

Speculations about "The House That Built Me" singer's marital life becomes a topic of discussion as an article written by Star via Suggest claimed that Lambert is "scaring off" her partner with her "increasingly bossy demands" and inappropriate antics to the point of filing a divorce.



According to the publication, the former NYPD officer did not expect this kind of lifestyle after quitting his job as a government official to work for and get married to the celebrity.

Miranda Lambert's Henpecked Hubby

An informant close to the couple labeled McLoughlin as "Miranda's Henpecked Hubby" due to the treatment he has received from his controlling wife. "Brendan has been feeling henpecked for a while now, but lately it's gotten so bad, he's thinking about returning to his old police job," an inside source relayed to the media outlet.

The retired cop has had enough with the country singer's antics, and after being treated like a "piece of meat," he's fed up with everything his wife does.

The comment about being a "piece of meat" is about McLoughlin's treatment as eye candy in Lambert's music video. The former police officer was featured shirtless in the MV, which he admitted was very embarrassing for him.

"He was a great cop who has a lot to offer if he goes back to that line of work. But that doesn't mean Miranda's going to be happy about it," one source revealed.

Is Miranda Lambert's Marriage in Danger?

It seems like Lambert and McLoughlin filing for a divorce will remain a nasty rumor as no official statement regarding this issue has been released from either the actress or her husband. In fact, the pair were last spotted together as a couple on the 2021 CMA Awards red carpet last November 10.

According to E!, the superstar was scheduled to perform at the event where she was also nominated for three categories, namely the Entertainer of the Year award, Female Vocalist of the Year award, and Musical Event of the Year award.

Throughout the award ceremony and her performance, McLoughlin had been very supportive by her side or watching along with the audience. In February 2019, Lambert had announced her marriage to her husband after keeping it a secret from the media and her fans.

