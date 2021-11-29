Dexter: New Blood, the continuation of the powerhouse series Dexter, has taken on Showtime with an impressive bang. In this new series, Dexter, who is being played by the actor who first took on the role, Michael C. Hall, is living in upstate New York, resisting the urge to kill, ten years after he faked his own death. While Hall is resisting the urge to see blood, the show itself has some new blood sure to keep the story's continuation interesting: Dexter's son. Jack Alcott plays Harrison, the son of Dexter. The return of the son of a serial killer naturally raises some questions for the audience including, but not limited to: Is he a serial killer?

The dynamic role taken on by the young actor is demanding and challenging in a variety of ways. He is a new face in a cinematic world treasured and beloved by many. He is also acting opposite time-tested stars including Hall. However, Alcott is up to the challenge. He is trying to absorb what he can, explore within the new realm, and come to know the character as intimately as possible. He spoke to The Hollywood Reporter saying: Harrison is such an absolute hurricane of emotions and states of mind. There is a piece of Harrison that wants to hurt people. But then there is the very human, self-awareness and empathy that his father doesn't really quite have. Michael is so brilliant with his two-faced character. Obviously its way more faceted than that. But he is balancing in between interacting with people and how he really thinks and feels. Then to get to play a version of that and then add the feeling of guilt and a self-hatred, which Dexter also has, but in a different way. It was such a cool piece to add to the puzzle.

Dexter: New Blood is currently streaming on Showtime.