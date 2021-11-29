There are many sides to every story and, frequently, the one that most needs to be told is often left in the dark. CBS Studios is fixing that. The studio has greenlit a limited series titled Tango. The show will explore the recently revealed explotation and maltreatment of Maria Schneider on the set of the critically acclaimed but scandal frought film Last Tango in Paris. This upcoming series will be co-directed by Killing Eve's Lisa Brühlmann and Narcos's José Padilha The script was co-written by Jeremy Miller and Daniel Cohn. This phenominal team is sure to bring some very necissary light and attention to the upsetting intricacies of the situation.

The series chronicles the events surrounding the film Last Tango in Paris. The film was directed by Bernardo Bertolucci and staring Marlon Brando. was award winning, but the wrongdoing surrounding it was swept under the rug. Back in 2016 an 2013 interview resurfaced where Bertolucci revealed that the butter rape scene in the film, one of the most widely known and notorious shots, was improvised. Schneider did not know of the graphic content of the scene. It was instead improvized on set. That improvization made it in to the final cut of the movie. "Tango," according to Padilha, "tells the story of two men abusing a young and unexperienced woman, not for sex, but for the sake of art. They did it on camera, and the resulting scene made it into a major feature film, acclaimed by critics and audiences alike. The director and the actors basked in success, while Maria's pain was neglected."

This powerful story will be taken to market by CBS and Stampede Ventures in 2022.