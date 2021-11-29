Despite being one of the most in-demand actors today, Bradley Cooper is still humble and doesn't mind going through the busy streets of New York City and riding the subway to get to his destination; however, there was one incident that left him terrified; what happened?

Speaking to Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, the "A Star Is Born Actor" recalled when he was held up at knifepoint in 2019.

He revealed that he usually walks around the big apple with his headphones on. At around 11:45, he rode the subway to pick up his daughter with Irina Shayk, Lea, from a Russian School.

A few moments later, the actor was held up at knifepoint. "It was pretty insane. I realized I had gotten way, way too comfortable in the city," he said. (via Page Six)

The actor said his "guard was down" at the time, and he was sitting at the end of the train. He felt that somebody was walking towards him and he thought that person wanted to take a photo with him.

As the person got closer, he turned, looked down, and saw a "nice knife."

"I look up, I see the person's eyes, and I'm taken by how young they are," he added.

Bradley Cooper started running for his life, jumped over the turnstile, and hid around an entrance to escape from the situation.

Later on, he took his phone to take a photo of the suspect; then, he chased him up to 7th Avenue. He finally reached two police officers and showed them the image of the unidentified person.

The actor mentioned that the authorities were very concerned and kept asking him if he was stabbed, he said he was not hurt, but the cops insisted on checking if he was stabbed because people are often shocked if they're hit.

Cooper did not give more information about what happened to the suspect, but he revealed that he rode the subway again and picked up his daughter.

The abovementioned outlet noted a New York Police Department officer, saying Cooper did not file any complaint at the time.

Celebrities On Subway

Celebrities who ride the subway in New York City is ubiquitous than what fans think. According to The Travel, A-list stars prefer to take the train instead of cabs or Uber within the city because it's faster and has no traffic.

Some of the personalities photographed riding the transportation were Lindsay Lohan, Elizabeth Olsen, Anne Hathaway, Drew Barrymore, Sarah Jessica Parker, Rihanna, Katie Holmes, and many more.

