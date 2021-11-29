There seems to be no limit to the number of cool things to do with LEGOs - or the number of cool ways you can obsess over your favorite sitcom after it ends. Fans everywhere are proving that every day, and perhaps no fan is doing a better job right now than David Wayne, operating under the Tiktok handle davidwaynecreates.

Wayne is currently working on a LEGO model replica of The Loft (aka apartment 4D) from New Girl, complete with little LEGO versions of Jess, Nick, Schmidt, Winston, Coach, and Cece.

So far, Wayne has the main living area of the apartment done, and all the cute little characters he designed are having a great time going about their business as their creator gets to work assembling the rest of their bedrooms.

In the meantime, Wayne is also submitting his idea for this set to Lego Ideas - and if his Idea gets enough votes, Lego will make it available for purchase, which means you could buy and build your very own New Girl loft.

Make sure to follow davidwaynecreates if you want updates on this cool project, and he'll let you know when you can cast your vote on Lego's website. In the mean time, you can check out the other awesome stuff he's made with LEGOs, like a Spider-Man web shooter, a model of Stark Tower!