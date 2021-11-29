The Royal Family often spends their time in lavish rooms within their homes where they dine, have a chat, drink tea, and more. In Prince William and Kate Middleton's case, they love spending time in the kitchen with their children, but Her Majesty is shocked by it; but why?

According to a source who spoke to Express UK years back, the Queen is confused about how long the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent time with their three children in the kitchen of their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk, their other residence, which was a gift from the monarch.

The insider said when the longest-reigning monarch visited them for the first time, "She couldn't get her head around the fact that the kitchen is the main base for them." (via Marie Claire)

Her Majesty reportedly "can't stand" the habit because she's used to having "a set of room for that sort of thing."

The reason why the Queen is confused is because of social status; the source mentioned that Her Majesty never goes down the kitchen whenever she's at Balmoral because "that is where all the kitchen staff work."

As to why the Cambridges and their children spend more time in the kitchen, the insider said they have fewer staff members than Her Majesty does. Although the couple has a nanny and a housekeeper, they don't have the same number of people that the Queen and Prince Charles have.

Queen Elizabeth II's Favorite Place To Stay

Despite the Queen not going down to the kitchen in Balmoral, the Scottish estate is her favorite place to stay.

According to Readers Digest, Her Majesty loves spending her free time in Balmoral as she often goes there every weekend and in the summertime.

The mansion sits on a 50,000-acre property; the original structure dates back to the 19th century when the current monarch's great great grandparents, Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, purchased the property in 1852.

In the 2016 documentary titled "Our Queen At Ninety," Princess Eugenie mentioned that her grandmother is "the most happy" when she's in Balmoral, meaning it's her favorite home.

The Telegraph reported that the place has more considerable privacy and "seclusion" than any other property owned by the royal family.

