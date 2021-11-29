Convicted sexual assaulter Bill Cosby has lashed out at Pennsylvania authorities for requesting a Supreme Court review of his overturned conviction, which allowed him to leave jail.

The DA's "fixation" on Cosby is "troubling to say the least," says the 84-year-representative old's Andrew Wyatt. As Wyatt puts it, the prosecution's newest attempt to punish the comic is "pathetic" and a "last-ditch" attempt to do so.

"Unwilling to accept its epic loss in the Pennsylvania, Supreme Court, the Montgomery County District Attorney has now filed a Petition for a Writ of Certiorari to the United States Supreme Court. In short, the Montgomery County D.A. asks the United States Supreme Court to throw the Constitution out the window, as it did, to satisfy the #metoo mob," he shared with Radar Online.

"This is a sad last-ditch attempt that will not win," says Cosby's representative.

Wyatt added that there is no "no validity" of the motion because it " focused on the peculiar facts of the Cosby case and has no influence on fundamental federal matters of law."

Ending the statement with a blow aimed at Steele, Wyatt added, "The Montgomery County's DA's fixation with Mr. Cosby is troubling to say the least."

His statement comes after the U.S. Supreme Court received legal filings from Pennsylvania prosecutors seeking for an examination of a Pennsylvania Supreme Court judgment that overturned the Cosby case's acquittal of sexual assault on Andrea Constand.

Due to technicality, he was released on June 30.

It can be remembered that recently, prosecutors asked the US supreme court to review the ruling that overturned Bill Cosby's conviction, claiming that this can be dangerous in the long run. They claimed that petition Monday that a decision announced in a press release does not give a defendant lifetime immunity.

Prosecutors warned that overturning convictions based on questionable behind-closed-door negotiations may create a dangerous precedent. Complaints about a televised appearance by the head judge of Pennsylvania's supreme court have also been made, in which he appeared to misstate important facts of the case.

Bill Cosby, 84, was found guilty of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. He became the first celebrity to be found guilty of sexual assault in the #MeToo era, during his retrial in 2018.

In June, the Pennsylvania supreme court granted his release after he served nearly three years in jail.

