Is Khloe Kardashian jealous of Kim and Kourtney's dating lives?

Kardashian sisters Kim and Kourtney want to match up Khloé with one of the mutual pals between Travis Barker, Pete Davidson, and Kourtney.

In the middle of their own burgeoning romances, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are on the lookout for a new man for Khloé, especially one who shares the same social circles as their beaus. A source tells Hollywood Life that Kim, 41, and Kourtney, 42, are actively hunting for a common friend of Pete and Travis to present to Khloé, 37, who is engaged to Travis Barker.

Allegedly, they feel that it is a shame that Machine Gun Kelly is already in a relationship, because they would all do everything to get him a date with Khloé.

After a year of dating, Kourtney and Travis, both 46, got engaged in October. SKIMS CEO Kim, 28, has been linked to SNL presenter Pete, 28, since October as well, although there had been reports of Kanye West wanting to reconcile with her.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, the father of her daughter True, have yet to reconcile, but there are still a lot of people cheering for them to do so.

Thompson, 30, and Kardashian, 37, aren't "totally back together," according to a source who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly, but they are spending a lot of time together as they focus on parenting their 3-year-old daughter True. Many wish this could propel them back into each other's arms. More so when the insider said that Khloe is not dating anyone, yet.

In September 2016, the couple initially started dating, and two years later, they had their first kid. Kardashian and Thompson remained together for a year after Thompson was caught having sex with Jordyn Woods in February 2019, but they broke up a year later after the sportsman was discovered kissing the reality star.

During the coronavirus outbreak, the reality personality and the former Cleveland Cavaliers player decided to give their romance another go. For the second time in less than a year, Us reported that the couple had chosen to end their relationship.

In June, a second insider told Us that "they split up a few weeks ago."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star put a stop to all rumors about a possible revival of their romance in August. But with how Hollywood romances go, one can still certainly wait and hope for things to change.

