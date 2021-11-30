Despite Rihanna spending most of her time in the United States, she never forgot where she came from. Today, her home country of Barbados is giving back the pride and honor she gave the country by declaring her as their 11th national hero.

According to Reuters, the "We Found Love'' hitmaker is now considered a national treasure of Barbados. The singer attended the country's Presidential Inauguration Ceremony for their first President, Dame Sandra Mason.

The recent news comes after Queen Elizabeth II was removed as head of state. Her Majesty's successor, Prince Charles, was in attendance to mark the country's transition from a Commonwealth to a republic.

BREAKING: Rihanna is conferred with the honor of National Hero of Barbados by the prime minister pic.twitter.com/I036f4O2zx — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 30, 2021

Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley headed Rihanna's induction and honored her with the coveted prize.

"My government has the distinct honor of recommending to the President, who has kindly and graciously accepted, that ambassador Robyn 'Rihanna' Fenty, tomorrow morning, shall confer upon her the order of National Hero of Barbados." P.M. Mottley said.

The Prime Minister also made a reference to the singer's hit 2012 single "Diamonds," by saying, "May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your works, by your actions." (via Just Jared)

In previous years, Rihanna took on the role of Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary. Her responsibility is to promote education, tourism, and investment for Barbados.

Queen Elizabeth II Exits As Barbados' Head of State

According to USA Today, Barbados gained independence from the Caribbean island in November of 1966.

Prior to their freedom, the country had been under the colonization of the United Kingdom for more than three hundred centuries.

Barbados has its own decision to become an independent republic country and doesn't need permission from the monarch.

Despite their exit from the monarch, they will remain a member of the Commonwealth of Nations, an organization consisting of formerly colonized countries of the UK.

Per Daily Mail UK, Her Majesty was a head of state from 1966 until recently.

It was not disclosed why the Queen was not in attendance, but the Prince of Wales attended the event.

"From the darkest days of our past and the appalling atrocity of slavery which forever stains our history, people of this island forged their path with extraordinary fortitude," Prince Charles said in the historic event.

