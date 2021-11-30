Cameron Diaz has already left the limelight to retire and spend more time with her family, but one report suggests that her big career move is taking a strain from her relationship with her husband, Benji Madden; what are they fighting about?

According to a report published by OK! Magazine, the "Charlie's Angels" actress stayed at home and decided not to leave the premises.

Madden reportedly feels "restless and bored" as his wife doesn't want to socialize with anybody. He also tried asking her out for dinner dates, but "she consistently shoots down his ideas."

The insider mentioned that their daughter, Raddix Madden, doesn't see other people because the actress never invites her friends over.

"As far as mixing it up with anyone new and fun, those days are over," the source said.

The actress's husband is reportedly desperate for excitement, but Diaz is happy staying at home to "cook, watch movies, and drink wine."

What's The Truth Behind Cameron Diaz's Retirement?

After the report was published, Suggest debunked the story by saying it's reasonable for Cameron Diaz to stay at home because everyone is still under the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's not safe for children to go out or have friends come over.

In addition, the outlet proved the story to be false as Diaz recently visited her best pal Drew Barrymore on her talk show for the segment called "Drew's News," where they filmed outside Paramount Pictures.

Furthermore, the outlet also debunked Diaz's relationship problems with Benji Madden as he recently took to his Instagram account to greet his wife with a sweet message.

"Happy Birthday to my Wife, you are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you. what you do who you are day in and day out to the ones you love always true blue- hard to put it all in a IG post but I love to have a reason to say it out loud I love you," he wrote.

Cameron Diaz's Retirement

Earlier this year, Diaz decided that she would retire from acting. In a previous interview with Kevin Hart for his talk show "Hart to Heart," she mentioned that she wanted to make her life "manageable" by herself.

Looking back to her career as an actress, Diaz mentioned that it came to a point in her acting work that her life was "handed off to other people."

"So many parts of my life... that I wasn't touching and that I wasn't managing," she added. (via insider)

