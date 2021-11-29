Over Thanksgiving weekend, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez organized a food drive with their own children in support of Rise Against Hunger.

On Sunday afternoon, the pair was photographed outside of Affleck's Pacific Palisades, California, house as they hauled away a truck full of groceries, including 50-pound bags of rice.Ben and Jen were entrusted with unloading a massive truck and bringing sacks of rice and supplies inside the house. Ben can be seen flashing his muscles and even slung two bags over his shoulders. Jennifer was impressive as well, she was hoisting a bag of rice in high heels.

She wore a gigantic pair of dazzling diamond studs with natural makeup that accentuated her already stunning features.

Ben's two kids, Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, as well as his son, Samuel, 9, and Lopez's 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, joined the couple.

After returning home from Vancouver, Canada, where she was filming the Netflix film "The Mother," J.lo allegedly spent Thanksgiving with Ben Affleck and his three children. Jen and her twins have been spotted boarding a private plane then headed straight to Affleck's home. They've discussed co parenting plans with their ex partners and it seems to be going well.

How would Jennifer Garner react to this seemingly new holiday tradition? More likely in a positive ay.

It can be remembered that Ben's ex, Jennifer Garner even joined the couple for their annual trick or treat. According to Hollywood life, "There was [not] and will never be any weirdness when Jen and [J.Lo] are in the same room, They are adults, and when it comes to what is important, useless drama is not on that list."

The generous act by Affleck and Lopez came the day after they had a lovely date night at Spago in Beverly Hills. The pair started dating again after Lopez cut her engagement off with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

According to an interview, Lopez said they were better off as friends and was looking forward to remaining so. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other's children." It has been reported that Rodriguez was caught in a scandal with Madison LeCroy which led to the break up.

LeCroy's co-stars accused her of having an illicit affair with a married former MLB player at the start of the year. Later, LeCroy confessed to FaceTiming with Rodriguez, but denied anything else. She also claimed that Rodriguez never physically cheated with her.

