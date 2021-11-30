Tiger Woods recently released a major piece of information concerning his golfing career.

Woods, who was in a tragic vehicle accident in February 2021, confirmed in an interview with Golf Digest that he has no plans to return to full-time golf.

Despite the fact that the PGA superstar may not be able to return full-time, he remains hopeful of being able to play, calling the current scenario "an unfortunate reality."

In Woods' first ever interview since the accident, he said, "It's my reality. And I understand it. And I accept it."

The dad of two explained, "I think something that is realistic is playing the Tour one day - never full-time ever again - but pick and choose, just like Mr. Hogan did."

Woods went on to say, "You pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that. You practice around it, and you gear yourself up for it."

"I think that's how I'm going to have to play it from now on."

Tiger Woods' Struggle to Recover

In the same interview, Tiger Woods revealed some specifics about how difficult the healing process was following his horrific automobile accident.

He said he wasn't permitted to leave his bed for a month following the incident because doctors thought he'd have to have his right leg amputated.

"I wouldn't say it was 50/50, but it was damn near there if I was going to walk out of that hospital with one leg."

Tiger Woods was allowed to resume casual golfing following the incident. He was earlier seen at the green with his son Charlie, practicing their tactics.

Despite the fact that he continues to be strong every day, Woods has admitted that a real comeback doesn't seem possible.

He explained, "After my back fusion, for me, I had to prove it to myself - I had to climb Mount Everest one more time."

"I had to do it, and I did it. This time around, I don't think I'll have the body to climb Mount Everest, and that's OK."

Woods added he can play in tournaments IF his legs"gets good enough," but "But, as far as climbing the mountain again and getting all the way to the top, I don't think that's a realistic expectation of me."

On Feb. 23 at 7 a.m., the 45-year-old golfing great wrecked his 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV in Los Angeles, suffering non-life-threatening leg injuries.

