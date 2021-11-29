Mark Harmon's marriage to Pam Dawber was "ruined" by "NCIS," and quitting the program let him recognize his regrets.

OK! magazine published a report on the situation. Harmon left the program, according to the magazine, not because he was exhausted, but because he is plagued with guilt.

His feud with Pauley Perrette, his former co-star, is said to be unsolved. Perrette was shown where the door was after protesting about his dog being on the set of the show.

"She was basically ordered to quiet up or go," a source stated, "and Mark has a lot of remorse about it."

Harmon is said to have been plagued by what transpired between him and Perrette ever since.

Harmon's wife Dawber, with whom he has been married for 34 years, is said to be making him feel guilty as well.

Because of Harmon, Dawber is said to have given up her work in order to raise their children and care for them at home.

Dawber reportedly "demanded that Mark keep his word to quit the show," according to the source.

While the veteran actor is enjoying his new life in Montana, he is said to be ruminating on his previous blunders, especially his dispute with Perrette.

Harmon, on the other hand, isn't giving up hope and feels they'll be able to mend fences if he apologizes to her, according to the source.

READ ALSO: Kim Kardashian Makes It Clear That She and Kanye West Are Over After He Posted Kissing Picture on Instagram

The Real Story Behind These Mark Harmon Stories

There is some truth to the rumor that Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette had an unsolved feud.

She has previously expressed her fear of her former co-star, implying that she departed "NCIS" due to repeated "physical attacks."

Perrette continued in 2019 to state that she still has nightmares about him.

When Harmon departed, she stayed for three more seasons, therefore Gossip Cop feels Perrette had nothing to do with it.

Furthermore, the show's showrunner made it sound as if the doors are wide open for Harmon to return to his character in the future, implying that viewers haven't seen the last of Agent Leeroy Gibbs.

Gossip Cop is also said to be skeptical of the outlet's reporting on Mark Harmon and his wife Pam Dawber's problems.

Dawber was also an actor, so she was familiar with the reality of the business and had no issues.

She's even appeared as a guest star in a few "NCIS" episodes recently.

So it's safe to assume that everything is OK! The story in the magazine is entirely made up.

READ MORE: Brad Pitt Sparks Health Concerns After Dropping to 143 Pounds Amid Angelina Jolie Custody Battle That Is 'Killing' Him?