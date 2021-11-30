The documentary series "The Princes and the Press" has been making rounds on the internet, especially its second episode. The show tackles the royal family's run over the past three years, especially the controversy behind the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's exit. The recent episode alleges how Prince Harry was different on his last trip.

According to Express UK, prior to the couple's exit from the royal family, dubbed as "megxit," the Prince appeared to have "had enough" of his work in the firm.

Prince Harry and Markle took a trip to South Africa with their then-infant baby, Archie. Following this, the Duke travelled alone to three countries in Africa, including Angola and Malawi.

ITV's Tom Brady filmed a documentary with the couple during their trip where they opened up about the problems they have experienced while working as a royal.

Sky News royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills appeared in the BBC documentary where he revealed Prince Harry's real attitude while overseas.

The correspondent said she didn't know exactly what went down between the Prince and Brady, but she mentioned that the Duke was acting differently.

"He wasn't like the Prince Harry that we'd known before," she said.

Evening Standard's royal editor Robert Jobson also opened up about what happened behind the scenes, saying the couple were "furious" at the press during their trip.

From what Jobson recalled, he said they went to Johannesburg, and the Prince had a speech to give where "he was extremely furious at the whole media."

In one moment, the Duke of Sussex refused to interact with the media as he didn't want to look at the cameras and every word on his speech appears to have a double meaning; Jobson alleged that at that point, "he'd had enough."

Since Prince Harry gave the media the cold shoulder, Jobson clarified that members of the press were positive throughout their trip.

Soon after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex came back to the United Kingdom, they decided to drop their royal duties and moved to Montecito, California.

Since then, the couple welcomed their second child named Lilibet Diana. They also signed numerous deals with Netflix, Spotify and is set to release books in the future.

