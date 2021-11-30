Rumors about Anderson Cooper investing in a surrogate mother to possibly have another child and expand his brood is beginning to spread.

The broadcast journalist is known to be a proud father of one, but it seems like he's set on adding another addition to his little family. According to the National Enquirer via Suggest, Copper's busy schedule and hectic career will not hinder him from expanding his family.

An inside source close to the political commentator claimed that he has already started on the long journey of the surrogacy progress to welcome baby number two. "He looked into adoption, but he's a public figure and a surrogate [mother] will give him more privacy," the informant shared.

Anderson Cooper Determined to Have Second Child

The publication also mentioned that Cooper is "determined" to give his first child, Wyatt, a younger sister or brother, no matter what, and this includes having to pay a hefty price for the surrogate.

Another insider explained that for the CNN anchor, the cost of the surrogacy procedure be "damned" and revealed that for Cooper, "having a surrogate is complicated and expensive but Anderson has been through the process and doesn't exactly have to worry about money."

Apparently, the "Anderson Cooper 360" host has already done his homework and has "carefully decided to bring a second baby home," said the same source.



People previously reported that the 53-year old is open about the possibility of welcoming more children into his family. When asked about the topic, Cooper had answered, "Would I want to have more kids?" I would. It would certainly be excellent for Wyatt to have a sibling. Yeah, would be."

Anderson Cooper's Family Connection

In the same interview, Cooper shared how raising a baby boy of his own made him aware of the connection he has to his late family members. The author had written about his deceased mother and brother- Gloria and Carter Vanderbilt, in his book "Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty."

"I've started to realize how much Wyatt looks like Carter, who looked like my mom. It's just this extraordinary feeling of connection to the people who are no longer here and connect to the past. I really didn't expect that," he confessed.



The news anchor currently co-parents his 19-month old baby with ex-partner Benjamin Maisani. Although he is not opposed to having another child with his ex, no official statement confirms the speculations that a second child or even a surrogate mother has been released from the broadcaster or his representatives.

