Tor Eckhoff, popularly known as the Norwegian YouTuber who goes by the name Apetor, has tragically passed away at the age of 57, just days after sharing a video to his 1.2 million subscribers saying he's not dead.

According to a report broadcasted by Inside Edition, Apetor recently celebrated his birthday in a video titled "I am Not Dead, I am 57 today."

In the clip, Apetor wrote the number "57" on his forehead, chopped wood, bathed in ice water in the middle of the forest, and gave his signature vodka toast, saying "skål." (watch the video below)

His partner, Tove Skjerven, posted a statement on Apetor's Facebook page saying he went to a lake around the Kongsberg area where he ice skated.

She said the YouTuber was supposed to film a video for his channel, and he even sent her pictures of himself while taking an ice bath.

However, he stayed in the lake for a long time, which caused his untimely passing.

Divers were able to get his remains, and he was sent to Ullevål hospital through an air ambulance, but it was too late.

"They did everything they could to bring you back to life, but you had been underwater for too long," she added.

By Saturday evening, she revealed that medical staff in the hospital had removed his life support.

"Thank you for everything you have been to Johannes and me. We have endless good memories, and we miss you so indescribably!" she concluded.

Norway's Southeast Police District also took to Twitter to share a series of posts that appears to be about the late YouTuber.

They mentioned emergency services were on their way to an area called Knutehytta after someone reported that a person had called for help.

In the final tweet, they wrote, "It was a man in his 50s from Vestfold who had gone through the ice. The man was transported by the rescue helicopter to Ullevål hospital. Relatives have been notified." (translated from Norwegian to English)

Fans Are Devastated

After the news of Apetor's untimely passing circulated online, many fans paid tribute to the YouTuber and expressed their sadness.

"Fly high you Norwegian Icon. I am not saying this ironically : my family and I will miss your videos, your spirit and your joy in existing. I hope you are swimming the icy fjords in the afterworld," one fan wrote on his Facebook page.

"You are gone on your eternal voyage, but your spirit and energy live on. Thank you for the innumerable laughs and hours of entertainment. Skål!" another fan wrote.

"One of my idols is gone, and won't be massively enjoying life anymore. RIP," one posted.

