Speculations were raised about Rihanna's pregnancy following her Barbados Inauguration Ceremony appearance, where she became her country's National Hero.

Many netizens have taken the news to their social media accounts and discussed the possibility of RiRi being pregnant with her current boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, or not.

A verified user, The Academy, started the issue and tweeted, "Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with A$AP Rocky," which reached thousands of likes and retweets despite nothing can back up the claims.

Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with A$AP Rocky. pic.twitter.com/rgMWYzLdKH — The Academy (@BenjaminEnfield) November 30, 2021

Is She Pregnant?

Following the said Twitter user's tweet, many investigated her recent appearance in her hometown, Barbados. Several people posted photos of the 33-year-old with a "visible baby bump" from the inauguration ceremony in Barbados, where the country's prime minister appointed her as the official ambassador for culture and youth.

Fans were split in half right after the news spread regarding her pregnancy, as some believed and others didn't. One questioned, "ASAP Rocky got Rihanna pregnant??!!"

ASAP Rocky got Rihanna pregnant??!! pic.twitter.com/MbiGGLaW3v — A Trinidadian Christmas 🇹🇹🎄 (@kye_the_kingz) November 30, 2021



One fan even said, "I won't believe Rihanna is pregnant until Rihanna herself tells me she's pregnant."

I won’t believe Rihanna is pregnant until Rihanna herself tells me she’s pregnant https://t.co/S8mASKOhhb — TAMAM I GUESS (@NadiaKNM1) November 30, 2021

"Every time Rihanna gains 5 pounds y'all say she's pregnant omg relax," followed by another fan.

Every time Rihanna gains 5 pounds y’all say she’s pregnant omg relax — Muted. Argue with yourself. (@___inCANdescent) November 30, 2021



Netizens even left their congratulatory messages to the "Diamonds" singer following the pregnancy rumors and becoming the National Hero of Barbados.



As of writing, there were still no reports that can confirm the singer's pregnancy with the "Sundress" rapper.

Here's To Another Pregnancy Rumor

And according to The Sun, this is not the only time that the "Umbrella" hitmaker has sparked pregnancy rumors. Back in 2019, some claims were made where they allegedly said she was expecting a baby.

However, in an interview with Vogue, she debunked the rumors saying, "I don't think about stuff like that. But, I don't know... God's plan. I look forward to all of the pregnancy rumors after this interview."

Right after her Met Gala appearance this year, more people also claimed that Rihanna hid her bump because of her oversized ensemble.

According to the source, the rumors regarding the singer spread right after her relationship with A$AP Rocky was confirmed in 2018, when the two were spotted close together at the Louis Vuitton show for Paris Fashion Week.

