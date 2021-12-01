Legendary bodybuilder Dave Draper reportedly died at the age of 79, as his wife Laree Draper confirmed through Facebook.

The wife posted Tuesday morning, November 30, which read, "Hi, friends, as the word's getting out, I wanted to let you know so there's no confusion. Dave died early this morning. I was with him.."



She was not able to disclose his cause of death but did mention that he passed away "calm and peaceful."

"It, as his doctor told me a little while ago, was a good death," she added.

Rest In Peace' The Blonde Bomber"

According to Generation Iron, Dave Draper has built himself with an "extremely successful career" as a bodybuilder, making him known with the nickname "The Blonde Bomber." The New Jersey native started weightlifting at 21 years old and earned his first Mr New Jersey title.

Later in his career, Draper decided to move out to California and worked with bodybuilding legends, namely Arnold Schwarzenegger, Frank Zane, and Franco Columbu.

Following his first major win as Mr New Jersey, he was able to bag numerous titles. The source also listed 1965 Mr America, 1966 Mr Universe, and 1970 Mr World as his achievements. During his 1967 Olympia competition, he went face to face with Sergio Oliva, Chuck Sipes, and Harold Poole, ending up in fourth place.

Alongside being a bodybuilder in his career, Draper also appeared on a big screen and multiple TV shows. "The Blonde Bomber" even made his way to feature on magazine covers and even wrote some on his own, sharing insights about training and fitness, including online newsletters. His most famous work remains his book entitled, "Iron Brother, Sister Steel," per source.

Schwarzenegger: 'He's one of my idols'

Pop Culture reported that Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the loss of a co-bodybuilder after the news.

"The Terminator" actor tweeted the same morning, "Dave Draper was an inspiration to millions of people all over the world, including me. He was one of my idols. In Austria, I kept his photo on the wall above my bed for motivation, and when I saw him starring in Don't Make Waves, I thought, 'My dreams are possible.'"

When I got to America and finally met Dave, I learned his heart was as big as his pecs. He even hand-built my first furniture when I moved to Santa Monica, and man, he was talented. Can you imagine meeting your idol, becoming his training partner and traveling the world together? — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) November 30, 2021



Schwarzenegger continued, "When I got to America and finally met Dave, I learned his heart was as big as his pecs. He even hand-built my first furniture when I moved to Santa Monica, and man, he was talented.

"Can you imagine meeting your idol, becoming his training partner, and traveling the world together?" he concluded.

May his soul rest in peace.

