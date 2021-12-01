Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly have the royal family's future in their hands after the recent allegations against Prince Charles began circulating online.

According to a royal commentator named Daniela Esler, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's lead in popularity amongst the royal family members have affected the future of the monarchy in more than one way.

The expert claimed that the survival of the royal family and the future of the crown "rests on Prince William and Kate's shoulders" as a controversial issue involving the Duke of Cornwall was published in a new work titled "Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan."

The writer claimed that before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first son, Archie, was even born, the Duke of Cornwall already started to question the skin color of the couple's future children.

The Future of the Royal Family

Based on an article by The Daily Star, the allegations were immediately denied and shut down by Prince Charles's representatives with a statement from the Clarence House addressed to the reporters. "This is fiction and not worth further comment," the royal spokesperson said.

Although His Majesty managed to handle the situation properly, Esler continued to say that the royal family's only hope is if Prince William takes over the throne when the time comes.

"...Charles is tolerated by an apathetic public as the Prince of Wales, and will likely be tolerated by an apathetic public as king, that lukewarm support is hardly going to keep the monarchy puttering along into the next century," the royal commentator wrote.

The heads of the Windsor House are reported to be in second place as the most famous member of the royal family with a total score of 62%, which is only 10% more than the Queen's rank.

READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth' Dying With a Grudge' Against Camilla Parker Bowles? Prince Charles Weeps Before the Highness Over This Reason [Report]

The Truth About Prince Charles' Question

The book mentioned was released this week and is garnering the attention of the public and media outlets for its content. According to US Magazine, the author targeted Prince Charles's attitude towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's firstborn. "I was able to trace this back to a comment that was made by Prince Charles to Camilla on the day that the announcement of Harry and Meghan's engagement was made," Christopher Anderson shared.



The writer clarified to the publication that the Prince had "casually turned" and "fondly asked" the Duchess of Cornwall "what their [Prince Harry and Meghan Markle] children will look like, hair color, eye color, complexion" just like what "any grandparent-to-be would."

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth Heartbroken Over Her Grandchildren? Royal Concerned Following Consequences of Sussex Exit