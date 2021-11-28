There has been a report regarding Queen Elizabeth saying that she was left heartbroken after her separation from grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their royal duties.

According to one royal expert, the Queen's relationship with her great-grandchildren has been "put at risk" since the Sussexes moved to California, per Express. As the source has also reported, Channel 5's new documentary "2021: The Queen's Terrible Year," tackled the lack of connection of the grandmother to her grandchildren, fueled by physical distancing.

The article also noted that the 95-year-old last saw the Sussexes' eldest child, Archie, two years ago in November 2019, as said by Camilla Tominey, Associate Editor of the Daily Telegraph. Their newborn baby, Lilibet Diana, hasn't met the Queen yet, even though she is named after her.

On The Queen's Distancing

Tominey also talked about the announcement made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex expecting a second child. And she said, "I'm sure the Queen was absolutely delighted to hear the news that the Sussexes were expecting a second child."

The editor also added that it has been difficult for the Queen, "She has not been able to see Archie. I think the last time she was able to see Archie in the flesh of November 2019."

"The only way the Queen will be able to see these children is if they come over to the UK. Maybe she will see them next year when she marks her Platinum Jubilee. We have to wait and see," Tominey concluded.

More From The Documentary

The source also stated that the mentioned documentary covered the events of the "tumultuous year," which they compared 2021 to 1992 when Queen Elizabeth was famously described as "annus horribilis."

In that year, numerous "unpleasant events" have shaken the Royal family, where Prince Charles and Princess Diana separated, and Prince Andrew and Sarah. Not only that, but the Windsor Castle caught on fire was covered, too.

While on the other hand, the year 2021 also had "a series of family fallouts," including scandals and the passing of the Queen's husband, Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh.

