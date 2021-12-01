Stuntman and actor Tommy Lane passed away Monday, November 29, as confirmed by daughter Kamala Lane.

Kamala confirmed the news in the media announcing that the 80s actor died at Florida Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale after a long battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD.

The daughter later tweeted about the news on the same day it was announced, saying, "My Father was one cool cat. No wonder he chased the lights of the stage and screen. I'm sure he's showing off in Heaven now. His rest is well-earned."

One Memorable Actor, Lane

According to Deadline, Tommy Lane was born on December 17, 1937. The Miami-native was primarily active as an actor starting from the 1960s up until the 1990s. In his career, he became a part of the 1971 Gordon Parks' classic thriller movie "Shaft," as the Moses Gun character's hitman, Leroy.

According to The Post, this was also said to be his "shot to prominence" as the movie became one of the most important films in the 1970s.

Two years later, the actor also did a significant part of the 1973 James Bond film "Live and Let Die," where Roger Moore led the movie. More from his list of film credits include "Cotton Comes to Harlem" in 1970, "Shamus" and "Ganja & Hess" in 1973, "The Pilot" and "Claws" in 1980, "Blue Skies Again" and "Eureka" in 1983, "Virtual Weapon" in 1997, and "Sweat" in 2007.

The list goes on as the publisher also added that he also contributed to numerous projects with stunt work in the film "Come Back Charleston Blue," in television for "The Ordeal of Dr. Mudd," NBC series "Flipper," and CBS' "Simon & Simon."

Aside from becoming an actor, Lane was also said to be a jazz musician who frequently played trumpet and flugelhorn at the Blue Note, New York, during the 1980s. As soon as the news has reached Twitter, fans immediately shared a tribute to the later stuntman. One tweeted, "Gutted reading that Tommy Lane has died at 83."

"Adam is a great character in Live And Let Die and definitely one of the best dressed henchmen in the franchise Smiling face with sunglasses," they continued.

Another also said, "So sorry to hear Tommy Lane , especially liked him in Live and let die, a fine actor. #RIPTommyLane"

May his soul rest in peace.

