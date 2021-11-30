The Football community is in mourning as a former player of Arsenal and Liverpool, Ray Kennedy, reportedly passed away at 70.

A statement from the Liverpool Football Club announced his death through Twitter, which read, "The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Ray's family and friends at this sad and difficult time."

Rest in peace Ray, 1951-2021

There were no clear reports regarding the professional athlete's cause of death. However, Daily Mail reported that he was first diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1984 and struggled with the illness for the rest of his life.

Kennedy's Football Career

Ray Kennedy was born in Seaton Delaval, Northumberland. According to The Guardian, he became a professional for Arsenal in 1968 until 1974 as a striker.

In his career debut as an athlete for the football club, Kennedy scored 71 goals in 212 games at Highbury, winning the league and FA Cup double. Later on, former manager Bill Shankly brought Kennedy as a "parting gift" to Liverpool with a record fee of £200,000 on the same day of his exit.

In his eight-year-long career at Liverpool, he scored 72 goals in 393 games, finishing his career with the club with five league titles, three European Cups, a UEFA Cup, a European Super Cup, and one League Cup in the 1970s.

Right after he was diagnosed with the illness, he sold his medals and 17 England caps to raise funds for his care, per source.

'YNWA, Kennedy'

Tributes across the community have been paid to Kennedy following the news about his death. Arsenal Football Club tweeted, saying, "Everyone at Arsenal is greatly saddened to hear of the passing of Ray Kennedy. One of the giants of 71, Ray will be sorely missed by his friends, family and everybody at the club. Rest in peace, Ray."

The former Liverpool striker John Aldridge also left his message, which read, "Yet another magnificent Ex LFC star has passed away folks. Ray Kennedy what a player and lovely bloke who suffered so much with Parkinson's disease for most of his life. He will definitely never walk alone. RIP Ray ynwa."

Yet Another Magnificent Ex LFC star has passed away folks,Ray Kennedy what a player and lovely bloke who suffered so much with Parkinson's disease for most of his life.He will definitely never walk alone. RIP Ray ynwa.



Kennedy's former captain Phil Thompson stated, "More sad news with the passing of Ray, what a great player and such a wonderful teammate RIP pal YNWA."

May his soul rest in peace.

