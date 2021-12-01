In response to an email from a newspaper, Kelly Osbourne went online to defend herself, saying that the stress of her relapse had caused her to gain weight.

When the 37-year-old Kelly Osbourne learned that the National Enquirer was planning to print an article about her weight, she didn't hold back. On Tuesday (Nov. 30), she released an image of an email she received from the National Enquirer asking for her thoughts on a forthcoming piece.

After losing a lot of weight earlier this year, Kelly has gained a lot of weight again, according to an email from the editor. According to the email, a source told the magazine that Kelly's recent relapse and doctors' assessment that she is now "at high risk" of contracting COVID-19 have contributed to her weight gain.

"This is what I deal with on a daily basis," Kelly wrote next to a screenshot of the email. Fans may also write Dan Dolan, editor-in-chief of the National Enquirer, to express their displeasure with the publication's "fat shaming of me." Kelly wrote, "This past year has been the worst year of my life," on her following IG Story slide. I was fully and completely obedient. I'm still putting myself back together, but I'm getting there. I'm feeling good about myself. "All that matters is that I am healthy," she says.

After four years of sobriety, Kelly admitted in April that she had relapsed and begun drinking again. . "This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery," the former Fashion Police co-host said in an IG Story, according to TODAY. "I relapsed. Not proud of it."

On Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast the following month, Kelly said that a single sip of champagne had sent her into a tailspin. She admitted to committing "embarrassing s***" and blacking out two weeks later.

She had lost 90 pounds before the beginning of the new year. Her weight reduction has transformed her, and many admired her for it. She even gushed about this transformation. ""Each and every day, I'm trying new things whether it's a different form of working out or mental health," she said. "For me, it's all about putting myself first in a way that benefits everyone, not just me," she added.

