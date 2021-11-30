Is Agent Leroy Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, making a comeback on "NCIS"?

After being in the program since the pilot episode, the special agent's character made a stunning exit in the fourth episode of the most current season.

Fans who have been watching the program since September 2003 have surely sensed his absence.

However, observant viewers saw a clear hint on the broadcast that hinted Gibbs will return for another episode.

Harmon's character worked his final case with the NCIS squad in the eighth episode, "Great White Open."

Since his departure, Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) has taken over as Gibbs' replacement, and fans are slowly adjusting to the shift.

Despite quitting "NCIS," viewers believe Mark Harmon is making a comeback after seeing him in the beginning of an episode.

Fans speculated that it may be a signal from the program, as well as his wish to return, on Twitter.

"I don't think Gibbs is entirely out of NCIS UNTIL they alter the intro," says Twitter user @SmolHeroine. "I know they inserted the new people, but have yet to remove Mark."

"Mark Harmon will come back for an ep sometime this season I guess," another "NCIS" fan, @Bonlrisch, said. "He's still in the opening credits and says the 'Stay tuned'. Also, he's gone and come back several times."

"With Mark Harmon still conducting the NCIS musical entrance, I have to think he will return this season," @Stanfinger concurred.

"So why is Gibbs still in the opener of NCIS? Is he going to make a return, or are they simply too lazy to design a new intro?" questioned another Twitter user, @Jasonew6.

The show's 30-second opener is made up of clips of the primary characters, with new characters being added as needed, although Mark Harmon's footage remain. Normally, the program removes the names of performers who have left the show permanently, such as Cote de Pablo, who worked on it from 2003 until 2013.

However, the showrunner, Steve Binder, has promised fans that the fourth episode will not be the final appearance of Mark Harmon or his character Agent Gibbs.

"So, regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have seen over the years, never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out," Binder said in a statement after Harmon's final episode aired.

CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl also said in a statement that Harmon's "always been part of the show, Mark's always going to be part of the show."

"In terms of his on-air appearances, we're just going to have to see how it plays out going forward."

