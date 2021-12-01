Every home's kitchen is a gathering place for family and friends; many youngsters complete their schoolwork there, and it's where families cook and dine. In contrast to the Queen, the kitchen is an area she prefers to keep out of the way.

Sources say the Queen had a hard time comprehending how much of a role the kitchen plays in the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge when they first arrived at Anmer Hall.

"When the Queen visited the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Anmer Hall for the first time, she couldn't get her head around the fact that the kitchen is the main base for them," the source said.

"For the Queen, she can't stand that, because she is used to having a set room for that sort of thing," the Queen added.

An analyst explained why a grandma would be concerned about where her grandson spends the most of his time at home in the case of Queen Elizabeth is because of social standing. ""The kitchen she never goes down to when she's at Balmoral, for instance," the source explained. "In her mind, that is where all the kitchen staff work," the analyst said.

This is not to say Kate Middleton and Prince William do not have their nannies and staff. ""Of course, they have their help: the nanny and the housekeeper," they added. "However, they don't have the same level of staff as Prince Charles or the Queen," an analyst said.

The queen is hardly an ogre to her kitchen staff though. Three weeks ago, there was a report claiming that the staff are relatively chill in what they cook for the monarch.

The Queen's personal chef is spilling the beans on what it's like to prepare for the monarch.

As a chef for the Queen, Graham Tinsley has had to X-ray her meals before they were presented to her during official events.

During an interview with Hello! magazine this week, a Welsh chef said that security was quite tight when the Queen and other significant public figures dined at the restaurant.

"If we were just cooking for the royal family, we weren't always aware of the security. It only changed if there were heads of state coming over, and then the security was really, really tight," Tinsley dished.

