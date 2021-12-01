One royal author believes that Prince Harry felt like he was "erased" from the Royal family during Queen Elizabeth II's 2019 Christmas broadcast.

It is known that every year, Her Highness gives an address to the Commonwealth positioned at a desk inside Windsor Castle, covered in photos of loved ones. Royal author Christopher Andersen told Us Weekly regarding the Duke of Sussex's image removed from the table while her highness was filming.

Even though in 2018, the Prince and his wife Meghan Markle made it to the holiday address, it was different the following year.

The 'Turning Point'

The royal commentator left a statement to the outlet and said, "I think this is a turning point. There are all sorts of subtle messages that are conveyed in this, kind of soap opera that goes on."

Andersen was known to be the author behind the "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan." He also noted that in 2018, the Queen gave her Christmas address and "prominently displayed" family photos, including the Sussexes and their son.

The publisher also mentioned that things changed in 2019 as it is when the couple "geared up" to step down from their royal duties, followed by an announcement of them leaving the palace by January 2020.

The journalist also explained to the source what has happened in the scene of the 2019 broadcast mentioning. Before the Queen gave her speech, the director asked her which photographs she wanted to be placed next to her.

And for her response, "We won't be needing that one," pointing to a photo of the Sussex family. Anderson even named all those featured in the photographs next to the Queen to be the "most important" people to her, showcasing King George VI, Prince Philip, the Cambridges, and even Prince Charles and Camilla.

READ ALSO: Prince William and Kate Middleton Dubbed 'Future' of the Royal Family For This Reason, Royal Expert Weighs In



The royal author also admitted to the source that a friend of Prince Harry told him he felt that he was "being erased in a sense" from the royal family. "And it was right after that, that they made their [decision to leave the U.K.]."

"I think that was one of the things that prompted them to issue the statement that they were stepping back from royal [life for a] full-time real life," he added, as it appeared to become the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's last straw.

"It seems very subtle, but when you think about it, when somebody cuts you out of the family album, so to speak, it's a pretty strong message," he said.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth' Dying With a Grudge' Against Camilla Parker Bowles? Prince Charles Weeps Before the Highness Over This Reason [Report]