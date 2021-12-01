Sandra Bullock went candid about her experience admitting that she suffers from a severe disorder following a terrifying incident in her mansion back in 2014.

Page Six reported that the actress developed a post-traumatic stress disorder, also known as PTSD, after a stalker invaded her Bel Air mansion. Bullock recalled the time she was in that moment on a recent episode of "Red Table Talk," with co-host Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The source also mentioned that the actress admitted watching "48 Hours" and "Dateline" caused her fears to be "intensified."

The Horrifying Mansion Invasion

The mother of two shared in the show, "It was the one night that our nanny goes, 'Let me just take him to my apartment which is up the street because you're going to be out late.'"

This has made the talk show hosts grateful as her adopted son, Louis, was away from the invasion.



"Had he been home, I would've run to the closet, which is now my official closet but that was his bedroom, and it would have changed our destiny forever," she continued. "The violation of that. I wasn't the same after that. I was unraveling."

The "Hope Floats" actress even confessed to the hosts that she hadn't been alone since the incident.

READ ALSO: Anthony Ramos Under Fire: 'Hamilton' Actor Cheated On Longtime Fiancee Jasmine Cephas Jones?

Bullock To Recovery

Years later, the convicted stalker, Joshua James Corbett, committed suicide in 2018 after a standoff with police. She said, "What's sad is that the system failed him, there was an altercation with SWAT and he killed himself."

To recover from the situation, the Oscar-award-winning artist sought treatment with the help of eye movement desensitization (EDMR) therapy, which is a form of psychotherapy used to address symptoms of PTSD, per said source.

Reflecting on what she learned from the encounters, Bullock admitted that she has "surrounded [herself] often with unsafe people and situations," concluding, "I have no one else to blame but myself because that was the most familiar feeling that I had."

Back in 2014, according to an article by NBC News, prosecutors charged Corbett with felony counts, including stalking and possession of a machine gun in connection to breaking in at Bullock's mansion.

READ MORE: Is Wendy Williams Suffering From Dementia? Brother Confirms TV Personality's Health Concerns Following Worries From Netizens