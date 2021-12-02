Gabby Petito's family is still grieving for the loss of their beloved member, who was found dead in a camping ground in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. More recently, the van-life vlogger's family made a big move for missing people in tribute for Gabby.

Taking to Twitter, Gabby's stepfather, Jim Schmidt, announced that they converted their #FindGabby Facebook page into a missing person page.

He said they would be expanding on other forms of social media, too, like Twitter and Instagram.

We have converted our original #findgabby page on FB into a missing persons page. We are expanding it to Twitter and Instagram too. A work in progress, but we are committed to help find the missing. @gabbyfind https://t.co/b9thEJ947Z — Jim Schmidt (@Jim_Schmidt416) December 2, 2021

Schmidt explained that the reason why they're converting their pages is they are committed to "help find the missing."

This was not the first time Gabby's family made a big move about the matter.

A week after authorities uncovered Petito's remains in Wyoming, the family launched "The Gabby Petito Foundation," which aims to provide resources and guidance for the families of missing people.

In a previous tweet, Gabby's father, Joseph Petito, announced the big news on his social media account.

"No one should have to find their child on their own. We are creating this foundation to give resources and guidance on bringing their children home. We are looking to help people in similar situations as Gabby. #gabbypetito https://gabbypetitofoundation.org," he wrote.

Gabby Petito's Family's Previous Statement About Her Death

In an interview with WFLA to spread the word about their foundation, Gabby's mother, Nichole Schmidt, said they are still grieving, and it's "going to be a process for a long time."

In addition, she revealed that the foundation would help them cope up with the tragic loss of their family member.

READ NOW: Princes Harry, William's Reconciliation During Prince Philip's Funeral Was All For Publicity? SHOCKING Reason Revealed [REPORT]

"Some mornings I wake up, I want to save the world and I know I can't do that but I'll die trying. And that's Gabby's legacy," she added.

What Happened To Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie?

The engaged couple embarked on a cross-country adventure earlier this year until Gabby was declared missing.

Following her disappearance, Brian Laundrie drove his fiance's white van to his parent's home in Florida.

Brian later went missing and was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a swamp in Florida.

According to a forensic anthropologist, the manner of the 23-year-old's death was suicide.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide," the Laundrie family attorney, Steve Bertolino, previously told the New York Post.

READ ALSO: Sandra Bullock Suffering From PTSD? 'Unraveled' Actress Reveals Life Changes Following Home Invasion