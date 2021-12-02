Alec Baldwin has been backed up by "Rust" assistant director Dave Halls after he reportedly never saw the actor pulling the trigger on the movie set.

The preview of Baldwin's first formal interview regarding the "Rust" shooting incident learned that the actor never pulled the trigger during the incident. Thus, it left him extremely shocked when he saw Hutchins fall after a bullet stroke on her chest.

"I have no idea. Someone put a live bullet in a gun. A bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property," he said after maintaining he never pulled the firearm's trigger.

While people offered mixed reactions - some believed that a misfire happened while others said it was absurd - Baldwin received support from Halls, who reportedly saw what happened moments before the incident occurred.

Alec Baldwin Did NOT Pull Trigger, Dave Halls Insists

In an interview shown on "Good Morning America," Halls' legal representative, Lisa Torraco, revealed that the assistant director revealed from the first day she met him for the case that it seems like a misfire happened instead.

The assistant director revealed he saw Baldwin's finger outside the trigger guard and parallel to the barrel all along. Initially, she reportedly found it hard to believe it since a bullet clearly went out of the gun. However, she finally knew it was possible when Baldwin made the recent statement.



"Until Alec said that it was just really hard to believe. But Dave has told me since the first day I met him that Alec did not pull that trigger," she said, as quoted by Fox News.

Seth Kenney, the owner of PDQ Arm and Prop, LLC, also defended his company and said he is 100 percent sure that they did not accidentally send live ammunitions to the movie set.

Per Kenney, they always test each round to ensure they are not live before sending it out. So if a movie set asks them to bring a box of 50, they constantly assess it 50 times to ensure they are safe. He provided the news outlet with the invoices "Rust" movie set made to support his statement.

However, these statements somewhat contradicted what the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department initially found, stating in a warrant that Baldwin fired the gun.

For now, everyone can do nothing but wait until the complete results come out.

