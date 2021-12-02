Chrissy Teigen has been accused of being a bully again. This time, it involves her husband, John Legend.

Life & Style claimed that Teigen started making fun of Legend whenever they were in the house. The model reportedly even cooperates with her mother, Pepper, in bullying the singer.

"While John's the nicest guy and usually just puts up with it, it's definitely led to some fights," a source told the news outlet.

The All Of Me hitmaker, thus, allegedly became her latest victim following a slew of people who came forward and revealed her true colors.

Is John Legend Truly Being Bullied By Chrissy Teigen?

Teigen indeed jokes about her husband, but there is nothing that could prove she already went below the belt since it never happened at all.

Exchanging jokes sometimes bring light to their family, especially when they faced tragedies in the past months. In addition, Legend himself clarified he would always be with her through thick and thin - which could explain why he sticks with her even after all the bullying scandals.

In fact, Kris Jenner herself once personally saw how playful the couple could get whenever they are together.

In 2019, Teigen and Legend visited the matriarch and had "intercourse" inside Jenner's home. In a video shared by the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star at that time, Legend can be seen whipping off his trousers before having mock sex with his wife on the bed. He also stroked her bottom continuously while Teigen caressed him back.



Jenner then whispered on the video that they were indeed her worst guests ever. Also, the two simulated the act while rolling around on top of each other on Kris' carpeted floor.

"This is happening!" the Kardashian momager stated as she chuckled. Subsequent clips showed the "sleeping" couple in the bathtub, and Teigen putting a toothbrush (which looked like Jenner's) to brush her teeth.

With that, it is safe to say that Teigen and Legend are comfortable with each other's plays and jokes.

The model, for her part, has repeatedly said her sorry already to her alleged victims, including Courtney Stodden. She previously suffered from criticisms for sending downgrading tweets to Lindsay Lohan and Farrah Abraham.

But since the issue somewhat subsided already, fans hope people would prevent themselves from creating more bullying claims.

