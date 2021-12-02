Alec Baldwin took over the internet amid the "Rust" shooting investigation, and the public offered mixed reactions about the emergence of his name.

Baldwin never addressed what happened during the "Rust" incident except when he posted a tweet after the event and talked with the photographers in Vermont weeks ago. At that time, he revealed he could not comment on the ongoing investigation yet.

But this time, the actor came forward and formally braved everything in a new candid interview.

Why Is Alec Baldwin Trending?

On Twitter, Baldwin's name surfaced amid the ongoing investigation into the "Rust" fatal shooting after ABC confirmed his appearance in an interview with George Stephanopoulos.

The discussion, which is set to air on Hulu, features Baldwin as he shares "intense, raw, and very candid" details about the incident. Stephanopoulos revealed the actor answered all his questions and even gave details about the littlest events on the movie's set.

Following the announcement, several users offered mixed reactions that led to debates - causing Baldwin's name to appear on the trending list.

One expressed her worry toward his mental health, writing, "Damn, he is in so much pain. He will suffer from PTSD and that poor family has to deal with the grief and pain of losing their family member. It is just sad all the way around."

Asked by @GStephanopoulos how a real bullet got on the "Rust" set, Alec Baldwin says: “I have no idea. Someone put a live bullet in a gun. A bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”



Watch TOMORROW 8pm ET on ABC and stream later on @hulu. https://t.co/fJQly1za1T pic.twitter.com/OnpDuYERiC — ABC News (@ABC) December 1, 2021

Most of them also questioned Baldwin's statement on the interview's sneak peek. For what it's worth, he argued he never pulled the trigger of the gun that was handed to him. He added that someone put a live bullet in a gun that was not even supposed to be around the set.

While most people questioned his statement and said there was no way his gun fired on its own, some users defended him and explained that the gun probably malfunctioned and fired without him, pulling the trigger.

"A malfunction can set a gun off without the trigger being pulled and it has happened before many a time. Unreliable and/or poorly maintained guns are more prone to do this," one continued.

Baldwin ended up killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. He and the other central crew members, including armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, have been named the potential responsible for the event.

