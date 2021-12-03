Alec Baldwin's body language in his first-ever TV interview following the fatal shooting in his film "Rust" is rather noteworthy.

After recalling the events leading up to the deadly shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the 63-year-old veteran actor broke down in tears.

Hutchins died on the scene after Baldwin, who also played in and co-produced the film, accidentally shot an antique handgun while practicing a "cross draw."

Baldwin also injured Joel Souza, the director.

Patti Wood, a body language specialist, studied Alec Baldwin's body language during an interview with George Stephanopoulos.

She alleges that while explaining that he didn't fire the trigger, the "Motherless Brooklyn" actor displayed "explosive" behavior.

According to Wood, who spoke to The Sun, "When he says the trigger wasn't pulled, it's explosive meaning that he's striking down the phrase 'the trigger wasn't pulled.'"

Wood also alleged that Hilaria Baldwin's husband was hammering down on each syllable to stress it with enormous force, and that the trigger was not fired without reluctance.

Instead, Baldwin's statements were piercing, demonstrating how strongly he feels about the situation, and Wood believes the actor is telling the truth.

Other signals the expert detected in Baldwin's interview conduct, such as maintaining eye contact and leaning forward, suggest he wasn't lying when he stated he didn't pull the trigger.

Wood said, "Baldwin's shoulders and his head go forward [as he speaks]. Occasionally, when somebody is lying they would retreat, the shoulders would come back and their head would come back. Instead, he goes forward."

When someone goes forward, the body language expert explains, it implies they want to be believed by the person they're speaking with.

It's said to be their way of saying, "'You've got to listen to me. I didn't do this. I'm telling the truth.'"

"He also maintains eye contact throughout most of what he's saying, which would again indicate that he's being truthful."

Alec Baldwin's Emotions in Interview

According to Woods, Alec Baldwin's emotions were "genuine" as he grieved when talking about the loss of Halyna Hutchins.

He was observed to be fighting back tears and anguish, then covering his lips with his palm "to hide up."

"The sequences of movements are appropriate and indicate that he really is crying and feeling those emotions."

However, it's unclear whether Wood was concealing facts when he stated he didn't know how a live round ended up on the set of his film.

Or whether he truly had no idea.

The body language expert said, "It could be because he has no idea and it seems mysterious to him and it puzzles him. So he has all this hesitation, meaning he has no idea."

She continued, "So the voice goes back in the throat. He didn't know. Or it could be because he does know that he's withholding something. It could mean either of those two interpretations."

