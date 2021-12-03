Rumor has it Chris Hemsworth and his girlfriend Elsa Pataky are going through a rough patch in their relationship and are on the verge of splitting up because of the actor's busy schedule.

It seems like the celebrity couple is having trouble in paradise as reports cite one specific reason why they're not on good terms recently. According to Woman's Day via Suggest, the "Men in Black: International" star and Pataky "barely see one another" due to how hectic his everyday life has become.

Moreover, the publication reported that Hemsworth is "showing no signs of slowing down" with his career, and it has started to drive a fence between him and his supermodel beau.

The family's recent vacation in Spain is evidence of the statement that the actor is prioritizing his work over spending time with his loved ones. Apparently, the celeb's children were spotted looking "somewhat sullied" while accompanying their mother abroad without their dad.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Separate Lives

At the time of the Hemsworth family trip, the head of the family couldn't tag along due to his Hollywood responsibilities. The article stated that the "Star Trek" actor was busy working "a world away from his family," in Los Angles as the filming production for "Extraction 2" is still currently in progress.

The Spanish-born actress also appeared "downcast" while residing at her family compound while Hemsworth was "galavanting" with old friends in the City of Angels. Due to these reports, speculations about the status of the public figures' marriage have started to spread as the media dub their situation as a couple "living separate lives."

"She's certainly given up more than I have," the Hollywood star said as he recently confessed that he still loves and respects his wife amid these breakup rumors.

The Hemsworth Family Vacation

Based on this article by Daily Mail, the action star was actually with Pataky in Europe as they went sightseeing in Prague, Czech Republic, just last week. The couple had looked loved up as they posed for the camera at a very romantic tourist spot for couples.

The model posted several photos of them smiling at the camera or in each other's embrace and locking lips on her Instagram account. They had also brought their children along with them, as seen in the carousel post on the photo-sharing app.



Earlier this year in March, the 45-year old mother-of-three once said during an interview that "You need to put a lot of work into marriage; I don't think every couple is perfect."

