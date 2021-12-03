At last night's Art Basel event, superstar performer Pharrell Williams was spotted celebrating the night with his family. He was photographed with his wife Helen Williams and his son Rocket Ayer Williams at the CHANEL Cocktail Party. Pharrell is a cast member in Sing 2, the upcoming animated film. We are glad he could make it out for the night before the thrill of that opening!

This exciting event was an opening party organized to celebrate CHANEL's new Miami Design District Boutique. This event was part of this year's Art Basel Miami Beach. This 2021 Art Basel started last night, December 2nd, and will continue until tomorrow, December 4th. After last year's Art Basel was canceled due to the Covid-19 restrictions, all were more than excited to participate in the long-awaited festivities. We are glad Pharrell and his family were able to enjoy it together. Pharrell is known for his fashion, and, at last night's event, he and his family did not disappoint.

This moment of family unity comes at the same time that the officer that shot and killed Pharrell's cousin, Donovon Lynch, was cleared of all charges. The family had fired a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit. This lawsuit was filed back in June, the negative conclusion of which came about last night. At the time of the Virginia Beach shooting, the officer's body camera was not on. In an interview with WAVY-TV, Wayne Lynch, the victims father criticized, "They spent $5.5 million on body cams and dashcams and they're not then utilized...for them to betray him [Donovon Lynch] like that is wrong." The rest of the interview can be seen here.



Our hearts go out to Pharrell and his family.