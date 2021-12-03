Joshua Bassett appears to sing about Olivia Rodrigo in his 3 latest singles. Bassett debuted three brand-new singles and music videos on Thursday, with the lyrics appearing to allude to his past romance with former costar Olivia Rodrigo who seems to sing about him on her first album Sour.

On "Crisis," he sings "I wish that I could open my eyes and the nightmare be over, but you sensationalize, keep fanning the fire for the headlines." Basset was allegedly talking bout the death threats he got from Rodrigo's fans. The chorus seemed to go against Olivia Rodrigos driver's license, Neither of the parties confirmed however the relation.

On his 2nd song "Secret", Bassett implied that Rodrigo allegedly had a crush on another gentleman and may have seemed to cause the break up.He also refers to the fact that his love interest seemed to be interested in another person and that "we kissed but it felt different.". In the third single "Set Me Free", it seems that the star was looking for closure. The lyrics implied that he had a rough time and he wasn't sure he'd survive. "Nothing I say will ease the pain," he sang. "Why do I have to hurt for you feel okay?"

READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth II's New 'Annus Horribilis' Is 2021 And An Expert Claims It Is Beneficial For The Monarchy -- Here's How

The singer had issued a letter to followers earlier in the day, calling 2021 "the most challenging year of my life" and thanking his supporters for their "compassion."

He asked his fans to treat everyone with respect and love, He emphasized that anyone who sends hate his my 'behalf' is "no fan of mine." Bassett wasn't joking when he said he'd had a difficult year; only days after the publication of "drivers license," which drew hate mail from Rodrigo fans who mistook him for the song's topic, Bassett was hospitalized with septic shock and heart failure, in "the worst suffering of his life."

He brushed off any harsh threats he got from "drivers license" at the time since he "didn't have any strength to be able to focus on anything but remaining alive," according to the musician. "The doctors told me that I had a 30 percent chance of survival. They told me that if I had not checked into the hospital within 12 hours, I would have been found dead in my apartment." said the singer.

READ MORE: Prince Charles Heartbreak: Duke of Cornwall Will Not Have The Same Respect As Queen Because of THIS