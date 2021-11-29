Two weeks after the COVID-19 outbreak, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, made their first official foreign journey to Jordan and Egypt.

For their four-day journey, the Prince of Wales went aboard an RAF VIP Voyager aircraft to maintain their future relations with Jordan's King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.

With conjecture about the next King, the Duke of Cornwall has been under continual scrutiny for his behavior, especially when Queen Elizabeth II's health began to deteriorate.

However, despite being out and about and fully representing the British royal family these days, a royal expert predicts that Prince Charles will not inherit the same level of public regard as Queen Elizabeth II.

It's not simply because of his sagging popularity following the public revelations of his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles and his marriage with the late Diana Spencer.

According to Republic CEO Graham Smith, the father-of-two will always be chastised because he will always be King.

However, his advertisements and labeling as a "climate change hypocrite" are one of the reasons he will not be completely acknowledged.

"Because he loves to put people on carbon emissions flights, he flies frequently by helicopter, he flies routinely by private aircraft, he has smoke proof enormous mansions, he retains workers all year round, he has high carbon footprints," Smith answered when asked why he would call.

"There is a requirement for carbon neutrality," the broadcaster, Camilla Tominey of LBC, said, "and they also made a point that he traveled with Cop in an RAF jet powered by biofuel."

Smith further went on to say that it makes him feel low that he needed excuses to "find my private plans via RAF that can take scheduled planes or take trains instead of cars that hold office."

"But the point is that we can openly criticize him and he has been mocked routinely and it is something that doesn't happen with the Queen. So he is not going to inherit the and respect that the Queen has."

READ ALSO: Prince Harry Receives Very Crucial Request From British Royal Family [DETAILS]

More Prince Charles Controversy

Prince Charles apparently speculated on the skin color of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future children, according to a new book.

Christopher Anderson alleges that Prince Charles spoke on the day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their engagement in November 2017 in his new book "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan."

"I wonder what the children will look like," he reportedly asked, per Page Six.

His wife was reported "somewhat taken aback" but said she was sure their kids would be "absolutely gorgeous."

But Clarence House has denied the allegations, per Independent.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II Breaking Point: Expert Believes Royals Will Lose It Once Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Do THIS