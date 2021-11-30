According to a new documentary, Queen Elizabeth II had a tough year in 2021.

Despite being the new "annus horribilis," royal analysts argued in "William & Harry: Princes At War?" that it is advantageous to the monarchy.

After her three children's marriages fell apart and a fire broke out at Windsor palace, Her Majesty dubbed 1992 the "annus horribilis."

But 2021 is also going to be a bad year for the Queen.

Because of the impact from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's transfer to the United States, the royal family has suffered.

Another explanation might be her health problems, which caused her to cancel multiple events, including Remembrance Sunday this year.

The "annus horribilis" of 2021, according to royal analysts, will strengthen the monarchy.

Charles Anson, who was Queen Elizabeth II's press secretary from 1990 until 1997, said in Britain's Channel 5 show, "The strength of our monarchy is that it is able to adapt."

"It's changing and I think providing the values are still there, it often changes for the better."

In the last year, Queen Elizabeth II has lost her husband, Prince Philip, and grandson, Prince Harry, "who is semi-detached," according to Stewart Purvis, the documentary's producer.

He went on to say that despite all of it, the head of The Firm "as symbolized so much of what we hope for from a royal family that, in a sense, I think the respect for her is stronger than ever."

"I think the future of the Royal Family is more secure as a result of the way she's steered us through these difficult months."

Queen Elizabeth II 2021 Christmas Plans

It was reported last week that Queen Elizabeth II was looking forward to Christmas and her annual family gathering in Sandringham.

On December 17, she will fly to her Norfolk estate, according to reports.

The Queen will take a 50-minute helicopter journey from Windsor, according to reports. However, she is claimed to be adamant about taking the train from London to Kings Lynn.

Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the Cambridge children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are among her guests this year.

Despite her health difficulties, Queen Elizabeth II is in good spirits and is looking forward to hosting this year's celebrations, according to an insider.

