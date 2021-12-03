Jay Jay Phillips, a contestant on "America's Got Talent," is said to have died of COVID-19. He was thirty years old at the time.

Phillips' family informed TMZ that he was sick with coronavirus during Thanksgiving week at home. Family and friends checked in on him over the phone, but his health took a turn for the worst just a day before the celebration. Phillips was informed by his family that he needed to go to the hospital; however, Phillips claimed that all he needed to do was sleep it off.

On Thanksgiving, Phillips' girlfriend and mother went to check on him and discovered him lifeless at his home. Phillips was unvaccinated, but soon before becoming ill, he told friends and relatives that he wanted to receive the vaccine. Phillips was living with his father at the time of his death. Phillips' father is currently hospitalized and on a ventilator, fighting for his life.

According to his close Pal Seph Lawless, He deleted a post regarding JayJay after multiple anti Vaxxers commented. Lawless stated that JayJay's gf found him 5 days ago unresponsive in a fetal position died in his sleep. He was battling covid like so many quietly at home the only difference was his soul was larger than most and so "we all knew he was struggling."

He paid tribute to his dear friend by saying "JJ was a rock star in his mind and spirit, Even at 20 he resembled a glam rock star I always referred to him as Nikki Sixx, one of our favorite Motley Crue members. He had the same hair style ever since."



Phillips was eliminated early on Season 4 of American Idol in 2009. In 2017, he returned to the competition for Season 12, but was eliminated before the quarterfinals. He was eliminated from the tournament because his performance was not good enough to advance to the quarterfinals. His death was announced by his fellow band members on their instagram page.

Phillips played the keyboard and was known to sport over-the-top '80s-style rocker hair and clothing. He used to work at a fiberglass factory with the push of a button as part of his regular job, but his true passion was the keyboard. The star had 2,800 Instagram followers and the majority of them were heartbroken in the comments.

One user wrote: I'm extremely devastated. RIP to the kindest soul

Another said, "Damn, we were supposed to do some work together. Definitely rest. JayJay"

"RIP Jay Jay. My heart is broken."

