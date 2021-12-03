Alec Baldwin should have never appeared in the recent public interview amid the "Rust" shooting investigation, legal experts claimed.

Baldwin kept his silence for weeks and offered no information about his potential involvement in the "Rust" fatal shooting. But the actor finally came forward for an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, where he maintained he never felt responsible for what happened.

However, after appearing on the TV interview, several legal experts shared their two cents on the actor's move and assumed that it was risky for him to speak up right now.

Alec Baldwin In Trouble After Giving Interview?

The managing partner of Zweiback, Fiset & Coleman, Rachel Fiset, recently told Fox News that Baldwin's recent comments while an ongoing investigation could be used against him instead. While Baldwin looked truly devastated over Halyna Hutchins' death, his decision to shift the blame through opening up his mental state might backfire.

"He is trying to direct the narrative in a way that shifts blame for this tragedy away from him. [However], it is never a good idea to speak publicly during an active investigation and this case is no different," she said.

Fiset added that his statements on TV during the investigation could only lead to negative effects. Once they have been disproved, the actor would potentially offend his credibility with the authorities or a trial.



Her comments resonated with Romano Law's litigator Molly Mauck who said his interview could cause more harm than good. Per the legal expert, it is understandable that Baldwin wants to share his side with the press and public to control false narratives surrounding Halyna Hutchin's death.

However, the investigation's findings might provide facts that could be different from what he said.

"Any statements Mr. Baldwin makes may later be used against him in any potential civil or criminal case stemming from this incident. Similarly, any variations in his accounts of the incident could be later characterized as material inconsistencies and used to attack his credibility at trial," he went on.

During the interview, Hilaria Baldwin's husband revealed he never touched the gun's trigger, which assistant director Dave Halls supported. He also noted that the only issue for him now is how live ammunition made it into the gun's chamber after being told it was a cold one.

Baldwin insisted he would have killed himself if he thought he was responsible for the "Rust" shooting incident.

