Alec Baldwin would have killed himself if he was responsible for Halyna Hutchins' death, the actor claimed.

After weeks of keeping his silence amid the ongoing investigation, Baldwin chose to brave himself and sat for an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos. The sneak peek of the "very candid" interview already caught people's attention as Baldwin claimed he never pulled the trigger on the movie's set.

But after the release of the whole interview on Thursday, he dropped more shocking details about the event and what he would have done to himself if he was responsible for it.

According to the actor, he only acted based on the script. Thus, he just cocked the gun and let go of the hammer as directed without touching the trigger. Despite that, the gun still went off.

Baldwin added that the only issue for him right now is how live ammunition got into the gun's chamber despite being told it was a cold one - which means it should have only had dummy bullets.

Following the incident, he reportedly began to suffer from recurring nightmares that he does not know now whether he wants to star in more movies soon. Although he feels sadness and anger, the Hollywood star clarified he never felt guilty as he "might have killed" himself if he thought he was responsible for what happened.

Alec Baldwin gets emotional talking about the 9-year-old son of the late Halyna Hutchins: "I think to myself, 'This little boy doesn't have a mother anymore.'" https://t.co/NQfXdJ88ta #BaldwinABC pic.twitter.com/8Xwi3EG7hS — ABC News (@ABC) December 3, 2021

Despite his explanations, the internet offered mixed reactions to his claims about his non-responsibility over the incident.

What Internet Thinks Of Alec Baldwin After Shooting Incident

Following the release of the interview, the public has been divided as some of them still believe Baldwin had something to do with it. His recent statement indeed contradicted Santa Fe Sheriff's Department's initial findings that revealed the actor pulled the trigger.

On Twitter, internet users reacted to Baldwin's statements and shared their thoughts about them.

One said, "Alec Baldwin should be facing charges over his role as producer on a film where a member of the crew died after a gun he was holding discharged a live bullet. He absolutely shouldn't be allowed to give interviews where he sets out why he's not responsible. That's for a court."

"I've pretty much laid off of Alec Baldwin, because I believed he would be feeling terrible remorse for his role in killing this woman, but now? Have at him. Somebody's responsible for Alec, but not me," another went on.

