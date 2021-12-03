Brian Laundrie has been involved in the Oxford High School shooting incident as the suspects remain at large.

The Sheriff's Department confirmed that they have yet to arrest the fugitive couple responsible for their son's Oxford High School shooting incident. CBS News correspondent Nancy Chen already released critical details about the crime and asked the public to cooperate with the police to solve the crime as soon as possible.

Although people are helping the police with regard to the incidents, some internet users put Laundrie's name back in the spotlight and publicized their outcry.

Public Should Help "Fugitive Parents" Arrest After Authorities "Failed" On Brian Laundrie's Case

On Twitter, users expressed their dismay as the Oxford High School shooter's parents have not been arrested yet. They even involved Laundrie's case and the lapses they saw during the investigation.

One said, "Brian Laundrie, Sept 1 returned without Gabby. Dental records confirmed him dead Oct 21. Self-inflicted gunshot wound. Never ever was caught by LE. Everybody, look around for these 2 creeps."

"The Crumbleys are on the run. Is this Brian Laundrie 2.0? What a f----- joke," another wrote.



One added, "first Brian Laundrie and now this. what's with cops throwing up their hands and saying 'well if there are no charges it's not like we can keep tabs on people,' when we've seen over and over they have no problem stalking activists and whistleblowers for weeks or months on end."

What Happened To Oxford High School?

On Tuesday, 15-year-old Ethan got accused of fatally shooting four Oxford High School students and injuring seven others using the firearm his parents bought for him as a Christmas gift.

His parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, received four counts of involuntary manslaughter following the incident but remains at large as of the writing.

During a recent hearing into the case, Oakland Sheriff's Office revealed that Ethan's parents are not yet in custody. It assured that several agencies, including Oakland County Sheriff's Office, started their search for the couple on Friday.

"The action of fleeing and ignoring their attorney certainly adds weight to the charges," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement, per USA Today. "They cannot run from their part in this tragedy."

The recent findings revealed Ethan even posted about the firearm online and researched its ammunition while at school. It added his parents particularly purchased the 9mm Sig Sauer SP 2022 last month.

