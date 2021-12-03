"RuPaul's Drag Race" is back again with a brand new season and another set of queens to compete for the title of America's next drag superstar and a whopping $100,000. During the traditional Queens "RuVeal," one contestant stood out the most, and he's making waves on social media.

According to Pop Sugar, one of the contenders for season 14, Maddy Morphosis, is the first-ever cisgender drag queen to compete.

Maddy identifies as a straight male, contrary to former contestants who are gay, trans, or non-binary.

The Drag Queen hails from Fayetteville, Arkansas. In the RuVeal interview, he mentioned that being on the show is something that the fans has never seen before.

"Hopefully the random cisgender, straight guys watching Drag Race with their girlfriends can realize that it's OK to be yourself, embrace your femininity," he said.

He added that being a drag artist doesn't change or define a person because gender is "arbitrary."

Speaking about his experience, he mentioned that he started doing drag in 2017. At first, some people gave him the "sideway glances," but they eventually embraced him for who he is.

After the show revealed its cast members, some "Drag Race" fans didn't like that a straight white male would be competing on the show.

However, some supporters sent their love to Maddy Morphosis and called out his critics.

"Y'all b****** who don't do drag need to shut the f*** up! Drag is Drag regardless of sexuality, gender, or skin color Drag is art open to everybody and Maddy Morphosis has SICKENING Drag that shouldn't be placed in a box because they're straight," one fan wrote.

"so just remember, what we're NOT gonna do is drag Maddy Morphosis for being cis, straight, and white. They can't help that," another fan wrote.

"see idk if i'm getting why everyone is upset abt maddy morphosis being a cishet man on rpdr... have we not been preaching that drag is for everyone," one tweeted.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 14

RuPaul has been releasing shows and franchises for her fans' delight. Earlier this year, the "All-Stars" spin-off of the show crowned Kylie Sonique Love.

More recently, with the help of season 13's crowned winner, Symone, the show unveiled the official cast members for the 14th season.

The show has been pushing for inclusivity as they also featured two trans contestants for the upcoming season, Kerri Colby and Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté.

Other contestants include June Jambalaya, Deja Skye, Daya Betty, Lady Camden, Orion Story and many more.

The show's two-part premiere will air on January 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

