Described to be "one of the most gifted actors of his era," legendary actor for Shakespearean roles, Antony Sher passed away at the age of 72.

The Guardian also named him as "a man of staggering versatility," that he did not just work as an actor, but he also turned as an accomplished artist and writer.

Sher's passing was announced on the official website of the Royal Shakespeare Community, where executive director Catherine Mallyon and acting artistic director Erica Whyman confirmed what became the cause of his death. They stated, "We are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts and sincere condolences are with Greg, and with Antony's family and their friends at this devastating time."

We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Sir Antony Sher, Honorary Associate Artist and husband of Artistic Director, Gregory Doran.



"He was a ground-breaking role model for many young actors, and it is impossible to comprehend that he is no longer with us. We will ensure friends far and wide have the chance to share tributes and memories in the days to come," Mallyon and Whyman added. The theater company also confirmed that Sher died due to terminal cancer following his diagnosis earlier this year, making Artistic Director and husband Gregory Doran take his compassionate leave to look after him.

Sher's Acting Career

Based on a report by Variety, the South Africa native was born in 1949 and continued his study in London at the Webber-Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art from 1969 to 1971. Eleven years later, he joined the Royal Shakespeare Company and became a renowned actor in theater.

Back then, he was able to earn his Olivier award, claiming the title for "Best Actor" twice for his role in the "Richard III" and "Torch Song Trilogy" in 1985, as well as "Stanley" in 1997.

The late actor has a long list of acting credits in his life, including the 1989 film "Erik the Viking," 1997 drama film "Mrs. Brown," the 1998 romantic-period film "Shakespeare in Love," and the 2010 supernatural film "The Wolfman" (2010).

Aside from his theater acting career, he also bagged a BAFTA TV award for "Best Actor" nomination after his 2007 one-person show, "Primo." In his most recent works in the RSC productions, the source also mentioned that he acted for the shows "King Lear," Falstaff in the "Henry IV" plays, and Willy Loman in "Death of a Salesman."

Sher also appeared in more William Shakespeare works, including "Othello," "The Tempest," and "Macbeth." He also portrayed Ringo Starr in Willy Russell's "John, Paul, George, Ringo and Bert."

Rest In Peace, Sher

As soon as the news was announced online, numerous fans left their tributes to the theater actor. One avid theater fan said, "Such a sad news to start December with! My condolences to his family and friends. I will always remember him as King Lear to Oliver Johnstone's Edgar/Poor Tom."

Another one said, "Incredibly sad news. Truly one of the all time acting greats - feel privileged to have seen him as King Lear in 2018. A theatrical titan who's loss will be felt deeply, and who's influence will be timeless."

