George Clooney seemed rich enough to quickly turn down a million-dollar "one day's work" offer.

The "Tender Bar" director recently spoke with The Guardian and admitted to becoming selective in projects he wants to do. He candidly stated, "I was offered $35 million for one day's work for an airline commercial."

The actor-producer mentioned that he even asked his lawyer wife, Amal Clooney, about the deal and "decided it's not worth it."

Clooney's Net Worth Reveal

Clooney further explained his reason behind the agreement with the airline, saying, "It was [associated with] a country that, although it's an ally, is questionable at times, and so I thought: 'Well, if it takes a minute's sleep away from me, it's not worth it."

Being an actor and entrepreneur has helped him a lot, most especially after his outstanding appearance in "ER," followed by "From Dusk till Dawn," "Three Kings," and the wildly successful "Ocean's Eleven."

The source noted the actor's work for "Nespresso," which netted him $40 Million. Other than the coffee, the 60-year-old was also able to earn more with his own tequila company, "Casamigos," which was said to be sold four years ago for a potential of $1 Billion.

His tequila grew in popularity after its launch in 2017. During its early years, alcohol giant Diageo agreed with the actor for $700 million for rights to the company and an additional $300 million based on the tequila's performance over ten years. Immediately, this has made the "Midnight Sky" actor able to receive a $1 Billion total payout.

After his long successful career in the entertainment industry, George Clooney reportedly has a net worth of $500 Million, being one of the richest actors in the world, per Wealthy Gorilla.

Clooney In Acting

After knowing the actor's net worth, the interview held in London also talked about why he slowed down in the acting side since he got married.

TMZ has stated, the star chose to act less over the last few years, as he also wanted to spend more time with his wife and his twins, Ella and Alexander.

"In general, there just aren't that many great parts - and, look, I don't have to act. My wife and I had this conversation when I turned 60 this summer. I said: 'I can still bounce around pretty good, and we both love what we do. But we gotta make sure we don't book ourselves silly,'" he emphasized.



"So, part of it is just us making sure we live our lives."

