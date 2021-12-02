Early 2021, it was announced that "Sex and the City" will have its reboot, which made a lot of fans expect Kim Cattrall to turn as Samantha Jones once again for "And Just Like That," however, things have turned out differently.

The HBO series showrunner Michael Patrick King opened up the issue in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, admitting that the show was "never four" in leading characters.

And as explained, the series was always intended to star with just Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, becoming Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, respectively.

Never On The Radar

The article mentioned that King and Parker thought of making the reboot happen, following a promise to give a 10-episode series on HBO Max, which will be out starting on December 9.

During the interview, he was asked about the revival featuring three women instead of four. "It never was on the radar as four," the producer answered.

"Because Kim Cattrall, for whatever reason, didn't want to play Samantha anymore while we were doing the [third] movie," the boss continued during the online interview, explaining his side regarding Cattrall's role in the show.

A No For Cattrall

King also exclaimed, "I never thought, 'Oh, there's a hole I have to fill.' Samantha doesn't not exist in their lives. The show was born of these three characters: What's their life, and who can I bring in to inform it? Listen, I wouldn't do this again if I wasn't excited about the idea." "And even though people think this is a franchise that they're familiar with, there's something new in this version. This isn't what was; it's what's next."

Cosmopolitan backed up the executive producer, recalling the time when the 65-year-old did confirm in 2018 that she no longer wanted to be a part of the third movie but also "hit back" on claims where she was said to be the reason why part three didn't happen.

Woke 2 a @MailOnline 💩storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 29, 2017



