According to Page six, Martha Stewart is now in a relationship! The famous entrepreneur wouldn't give any further specifics during her Thursday night interview on "Watch What Happens Live."

Stewart's love life was first broached when Cohen inquired about a seductive photo she posted to her Instagram account last summer. Last summer, her steamy Instagram snapshot from her pool may have piqued the interest of at least one eligible bachelor. Stewart then revealed that 'quite a few' people had messaged her privately about the photo.

She claimed that she was trying to take a photo of the pool but accidentally took a photo of herself. "It looked so good, so I posted it. I didn't know what a 'thirst trap' was, but now I do. Now I'm looking for the next thirst trap. I love doing those promiscuous, provocative things because it's just fun."

Andy Cohen boldly asked her if she was dating anyone, to which she replied flatly, 'No.' 'I shouldn't say no,' the designer said after changing her mind. 'Yes, but I'm not going to tell you'

The stunning 80-year-old remained tight-lipped about the affair, but she did talk about the brief relationship she had with the late Larry King. When the two of them went out to dinner in New York City, Stewart said she assumed they were simply friends. The night turned unexpectedly romantic.

She didn't say much else about her night out with King but she raved about how he was one of the "nicest" persons she'd ever met. Sadly, Larry passed away last January. In late December, he was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with Covid 19. Multiple heart attacks, a lung cancer diagnosis, and a stroke were among his recent health problems. He passed away after being admitted for weeks.

Cohen claimed to have heard from reliable sources that King, who died in January at the age of 87, was a well endowed. "Oh, really?" " Martha replied. Well, I never got to know that."

Stewart was previously married to Andrew Stewart, an entrepreneur, for 26 years, from 1961 to 1987. The pair divorced but had a child together.Stewart had an on-again, off-again connection for 15 years with IT developer Charles Simonyi in the past. In 2008, the former couple called it quits for good. She was then romantically associated to actor Anthony Hopkins for a brief period of time, but their relationship did not endure.

