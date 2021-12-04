Kanye West is said to believe that only Kim Kardashian is capable of putting up with him.

The 44-year-old "Donda" rapper has "The Holy Trinity" of reasons to get the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star back, according to Page Six.

Kanye West's First Reason

According to a source close to the KKW Beauty entrepreneur, she "has already gotten used to everything," but is "able to put up with him."

They further said that Kanye is exempt from having to explain himself to Kim.

The reality star is also said to know "how to put up with him when he's having a bad day."

Kids of the Kardashian-West Family

The second reason, according to Page Six, is their four children, North, who is eight years old, Saint, who is five, Chicago, who is three, and Psalm, who is two.

Religion of Kanye West

According to the source, Kanye West is a "religious person" who "doesn't want to get divorced."

Kanye's Reason # 4

The fourth motive is said to be for public relations objectives.

According to reports, the "Gold Digger" rapper is concerned about his "appearance" and believes that his ex-wife "looks nice next to him."

The Grammy-winning rapper has been in a "sentimental mentality right now, for sure," according to the source.

Despite the fact that Kim and Kanye sparked reconciliation speculations earlier this year when the SKIMS mogul showed support for many "Donda" listening parties, the brunette beauty has moved on to Pete Davidson.

They met during her October engagement as a guest presenter on "Saturday Night Live."

Kanye West Isn't Slowing Down

However, it doesn't appear like Kim Kardashian's new relationship with the comedian would deter the Yeezy mogul from pursuing her.

Last week, the father-of-four made a public plea to the reality star, claiming in his address that he has been thinking every day about getting his "family back together" and acknowledges that there is a pain in his life because of him.

Since the video has been taken down from his Instagram page, he also said, "I take accountability for my actions."

Kanye went on to say, "The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me."

He further insisted, "If the enemy can separate Kimye, there's going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is ok."

"But when God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store."

