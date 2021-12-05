Cardi B stuns crowd with dances. She attended the Maxim Art Basel Party at the SLS hotel in Miami Beach and showed off some major Cardi skills while the audience applauded and clapped.

She was at the Maxim party with Offset, just hanging out with him.

When Cardi and Offset leave, as she approached their car, she began busting a move. For the star-studded party, the sexy beauty, 29, wore a lavishly embroidered Prada mini-dress in nude. She completed the ensemble with silver-strap heels and her distinctive, extra-long fingernails, as well as a diamond Playboy rabbit pendant and tons other blinged-out jewelry. Cardi and Offset are also seen arriving to a club in Miami, where Cardi appears to tell the bouncers to let the black ladies in.

Cardi was recently named the first creative director in Residence. She announced by tweeting, "Ya girl is now the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at @playboy!!! What a dream!! im getting the party started as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from @playboy. I'm so excited for everything that's coming." She calls the recent nomination "a dream come true.

Ya girl is now the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at @playboy!!! What a dream!! im getting the party started as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from @playboy. I'm so excited for everything that's coming 😏 pic.twitter.com/drz12FLfuC — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 2, 2021



READ MORE: Kanye West Believes Only Kim Kardashian Can Put Up With Him And More Reasons Why He Wants Her Back

In addition to congratulating Cardi on her new job, Playboy's new premium lifestyle brand, Big Bunny, was unveiled at the Art Basel bash. The brand was designed as a 'love letter to the modern jet-set and places' Playboy's heritage of sophistication and playfulness at the forefront. It also represents the 'cultural realms of music, art, pop-culture and fashion'.

all these good news, Cardi B is currently facing a lawsuit for using a man's photo as a cover for her album. Kevin Brophy Jr. is suing Cardi for $5 million due to his photo being used on her mixtape Gangsta Bi-ch Music Vol. 1 without his permission. Cardi B is shown on the cover of the album, seated in the backseat of a limo with her legs spread wide.

From behind, a highly tattooed male can be seen performing oral sex on the musician. Brophy claims his photo being used caused him emotional distress and caused him issues with his family. Cardi says the suit is nothing more than a shakedown and denies causing any harm to the man. Despite a 5-hour Zoom conference, Cardi B refused to settle a $5 million lawsuit over the mixtape and was unable to reach an agreement.

READ ALSO: Alec Baldwin NOT Telling The Truth? Veteran Cop Doesn't Believe Claims He 'Didn't Pull The Trigger'