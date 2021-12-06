Aside from their lines of businesses and reality shows, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is known to be one of the wealthiest families in the world with their combined net worth, but do they use it wisely? Recently, one report suggests that Kris Jenner paid Scott Disick an ample amount of money to stir up drama over her daughter's recent engagement; could this be true?

According to a report published by Star, Disick is swimming in money after doing a big favor for the Kardashian matron.

The report suggests that Jenner paid the "Flip It Like Disick" star a whopping $2 million to stir drama within their family for a brand new reality show.

The insider revealed that Disick's salary is way bigger than the money he makes from endorsements, appearances, and his slot on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" combined.

The father of three reportedly gave his exclusive reaction to his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's recent engagement.

The source refused to give more details behind the show as it is being "saved" for the series.

"It's part of his contract to remain tight-lipped until the episodes air," the insider added.

Aside from his drama surrounding the soon-to-be-married couple, the source revealed that his breakup with Amelia Hamlin is also caught on camera.

"Drama follows Scott and his off-the-wall personality. The series wouldn't be the same without him," they added.

READ NOW: Alec Baldwin NOT Telling The Truth? Veteran Cop Doesn't Believe Claims He 'Didn't Pull The Trigger'

The Truth Behind Scott Disick's Drama In The Family

After the issue circulated, Suggest debunked the claims by pointing out the inconsistencies behind the story.

The outlet mentioned that the report is unlikely, although Disick can still appear on the show because he is the father of Kardashian's children.

It's hard to avoid seeing him on the show as he would make an appearance if ever he wants to see his kids: Mason Dash, Reign Aston and Penelope Scotland.

Aside from that, fans were able to see his genuine reaction about Kardashian's relationship with Barker, based on the alleged messages that Younes Bendjima leaked.

At the time, the couple was heavily showing their affection for each other despite being in public.

"Yo, is this chick ok!????" Disick reportedly told the model.

Moreover, the outlet mentioned that the report doesn't have substantial evidence to prove its claims.

READ ALSO: Prince George, Princess Charlotte Always in a Massive Fight? Prince William Shares Unexpected Chaos Every Morning