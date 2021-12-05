Prince William recently shared what seemed to be an everyday routine between children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, inside the kitchen.

The Duke and Duchess' children have a kitchen dance party first thing in the morning! In fact, People even described it to be the Cambridges' "unexpected morning ritual."

Prince William said on a special Christmas episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk series, "Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning."

The episode, which will also premiere on December 6, also had the Duke mention, "And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it's someone else's turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamor for the music."

The Cambridges' Favorites

Along with the rest of the things the royals have never revealed before, he also recently mentioned Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis' favorite song. And that is Shakira's 2011 Billboard Music Awards Top Latin Song, "Waka Waka."

William even admitted that it was an opportunity for his eldest daughter to show off her dance skills, "There's a lot of hip movements going along. There's a lot of dressing up,"



The proud dad continued, "Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing."

"It's a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and, and singing," the Duke concluded.

Inside The Royal's Playlist

Aside from sharing the little ones' favorites, he also told what he had been listening to in the special episode. And the list has Tina Turner's "Simply the Best," which reminded him of his late mother Princess Diana, and AC/DC's "Thunderstruck," which makes him get to work after the weekend.

Apple's Time to Walk series started this year, 2021, for Apple Watch's Fitness Plus. The campaign encourages people to walk more often for their physical and mental health this coming holiday, per Town & Country Magazine.

Not only that the Prince was featured, but many other guests will also appear in the show to share their memories, life experiences, and lessons learned that are meaningful to them.

